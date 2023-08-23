Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter.

