Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.72

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.72 and traded as low as $63.51. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 48,281 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.