Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.45 and last traded at $90.45. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

