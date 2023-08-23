Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.45 and last traded at $90.45. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
See Also
