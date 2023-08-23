iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $69.19. 1,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

