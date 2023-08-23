iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,057 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 754,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

