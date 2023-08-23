iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.49

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 871536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

