iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.15

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.15 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 2987874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

