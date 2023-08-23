iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.70

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 683393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

