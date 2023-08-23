iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.70

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 683393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.