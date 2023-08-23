iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.41

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.41 and last traded at $136.13, with a volume of 1475118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.86.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

