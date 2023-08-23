iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

