Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 34,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 21,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

