Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.43

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 235677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

