JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,980,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,973 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 339.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,582,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.00. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

