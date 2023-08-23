Jefferies Financial Group Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

