Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 3,407 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,407 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $24,325.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of JOBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 3,155,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,979. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
