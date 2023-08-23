Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 3,407 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,407 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $24,325.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 3,155,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,979. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

