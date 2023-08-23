Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $803.47 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $803.47 million and $18.98 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,285,970,350 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,271,305,065.760166. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04240232 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $19,694,657.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

