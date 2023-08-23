Kava Trading Down 12.5% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $487.93 million and $21.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00028391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 712,402,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,483,496 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

