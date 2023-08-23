KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141,332 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 499,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

