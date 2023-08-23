KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,699 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises approximately 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.1 %

Flowserve stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 410,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,188. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.