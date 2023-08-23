KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.