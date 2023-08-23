KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $21.57 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 8,844,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

