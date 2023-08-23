KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 442,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,147. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

