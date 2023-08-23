KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. 5,876,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,705. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

