KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up about 2.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 5,427,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

