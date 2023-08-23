Knott David M Jr Acquires 156,446 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) by 574.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,446 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.75% of Aadi Bioscience worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AADI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AADI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,052. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,628.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $470,748. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

