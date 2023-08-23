Knott David M Jr Sells 1,206 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Knott David M Jr reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $70,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 907,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,486. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

