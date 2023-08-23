KOK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.39 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $702,729.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,630.86 or 1.00013407 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002448 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00658099 USD and is down -17.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $737,479.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

