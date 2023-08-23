Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

