Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,200,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $280,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. 2,922,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,144. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

