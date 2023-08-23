KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.02

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 31250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$100.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

