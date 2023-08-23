KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $685.00

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €685.00 ($744.57) and last traded at €675.00 ($733.70), with a volume of 55 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €675.00 ($733.70).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €611.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €557.06. The stock has a market cap of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

