La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. La-Z-Boy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LZB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

