Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Down 1.2%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 35,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 94,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 37.73 and a quick ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.15.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

