Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 9,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

