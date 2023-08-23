Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 9,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
