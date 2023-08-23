Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $143,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. 929,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

