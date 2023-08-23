Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 166,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.57. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,178 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.