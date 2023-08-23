LogiTron (LTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

