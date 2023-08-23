L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

