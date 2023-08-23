M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Trading Down 0.7%

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.93). Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.95).

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of £19.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.36.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M Winkworth Company Profile

In related news, insider Dominic Agace purchased 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £26,720 ($34,090.33). 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

