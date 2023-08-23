MARBLEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002968 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,823,198 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 60,823,198.38957052 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.76382957 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $935,849.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

