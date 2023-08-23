Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lessened by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 3.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $355,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,769. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.