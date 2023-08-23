McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,090,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

