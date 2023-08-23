McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.92. 280,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

