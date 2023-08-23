Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Up 0.8%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLSPF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.74) to GBX 575 ($7.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.27) to GBX 440 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.38) to GBX 620 ($7.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLSPF

Melrose Industries Price Performance

About Melrose Industries

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.