Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is X Square Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of META traded up $8.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055,910. The company has a market cap of $761.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

