Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0025

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $258,636.28 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

