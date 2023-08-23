Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.23

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.23 and traded as low as C$56.31. Methanex shares last traded at C$56.99, with a volume of 77,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.7580175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

