M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 531,450 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brookfield worth $58,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

NYSE:BN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 834,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 361.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

