M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 113,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

