M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $95,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.54. 983,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.89. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

